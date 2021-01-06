SuperSport United rue missed chances in draw with Chippa United

JOHANNESBURG – SuperSport United were made to rue their missed chances at a wet Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Wednesday afternoon after they drew 2-2 with Chippa United to remain third on the DStv Premiership with 16 points, five behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. With Bidvest Wits a thing of the past, after they were sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, there’s a spot to be one of the top four teams in the country. And SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews didn’t mince his word, urging his troops to fill in the void. In their bid to be among the crème de la crème of South African football – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns – Matsantsantsa a Pitori appear to be stuttering. They drew against Chippa despite dominating the game from start to finish. Coach Kaitano Tembo, who’s been at the club for more than two decades, watched in disbelief as his troops failed to bury the chances they created in the first half – with goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali or the woodwork also standing in the way. With barely less than five minutes into the encounter, the home side were nearly presented a gift after Maloisane Mokhele diverted what should have been a clearance header to his own net. But luckily that effort rattled against the upright and Mtshali recovered and collected.

Soon thereafter, the Chippa goalie was again called into action, saving an acrobatic bicycle kick from Ghampani Lungu inside the box after a corner-kick – as SuperSport continued to pile on the pressure, looking for their fourth consecutive win.

But as Chippa continued to stand their ground, they grew in confidence. Such that they flipped the script, starting to combine constructive passes in the engine room – something that was a delight to watch for returnee coach Dan “Dance” Malesela.

However, the 2018 Nedbank Cup winning coach, who was fired by TS Galaxy late last year, burst into jubilation when his side formulated a move that gave them their breakthrough, barely eight minutes before the interval in a damp Atteridgeville.

After a foul by Bradley Grobler in his own half, referee Victor Hlungwani allowed play on as Andile Mbenyane made inroads into SuperSport’s defensive line but his final pass was loose, luckily allowing Mokhele to intercept with a shot towards goal.

But Ronwen Williams could only parry the effort towards an onrushing Mbenyane who slotted home with ease – Chippa taking an unlikely lead into the interval, despite having been on the backfoot for the better part of the half.

SuperSport, though, were hellbent to prove that Chippa’s lead was a fluke. And they did so in style! Grobler made up for his error earlier with a looping header - closer to the D-line – which sailed into Mtshali top corner, taking his tally to eight league goals this season.

SuperSport should have, soon thereafter, turned the game on its head, hadn’t Thamsanqa Gabuza missed a diverting Lungu shot towards the face of goal by inches or hadn’t Mtshali denied Grobler from close-range after a sumptuous defence splitting pass from Gabuza.

The latter, though, thought he had the last laugh after putting SuperSport ahead with a glancing header. But Mokhele burst his bubble, scoring the equaliser to snatch a point for the visitors with a delightful effort that came off the underside of the bar.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport