SuperSport United sign clubless veteran Aubrey Mngoma until the end of the season

Durban — Supersport United have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Aubrey Mngoma until the end of the season. Mngoma who has been without a club for almost eight months joins Matsatsantsa after he was reportedly training with the Pretoria based side since the beginning of the year.

The 32 year old former Cape Town City midfielder revealed his joy at joining a club of Supersport’s stature. “I’m very excited about the opportunity and I’m very grateful to Supersport for giving me the chance to represent such a big club.” We would like to announce the signing of midfielder Aubrey Ngoma until the end of the season ✍️⚽️



Welcome to Matsatsantsa @aubreyngoma11 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZrgNWezX0F — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) February 25, 2022 “Supersport are a team that competes and wins trophies on a consistent basis, they have a very good technical team and the squad is perfectly balanced,” he explained.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running, I want to contribute as much as I can whether on or off the field.” Supersport are currently eight on the DStv premiership log and are in the last 16 of the Nedbank, club CEO, Stan Matthews believes Mngona is just the right addition the club needs if they are to achieve their goals this season. "He has an excellent goal to game ratio, and we look forward to him making his mark as we target the Nedbank Cup and a strong league finish in the DSTV Premiership,” the club statement read.