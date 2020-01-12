DURBAN – SuperSport United spoiled AmaZulu's house warming at Kings Park Stadium in Durban as they dispatched Usuthu 2-0 in their Absa Premiership tussle on Sunday.
Usuthu were looking for a change of fortunes in their new venue, but it wasn't to be as Matsatsantsa a Pitori brushed them aside to cement their spot in the top three.
AmaZulu were forced to move to the Shark Tank because of poor pitch conditions at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
They suffered their 5th defeat (Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns).
Niel Boshoff was still on Christmas mode as he gifted the visitors an opportunity to take the lead after 25 minutes.