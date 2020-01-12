SuperSport United too strong for AmaZulu in the Shark Tank









AmaZulu's Siyethemba Sithebe and SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler compete for the ball during their Absa Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – SuperSport United spoiled AmaZulu's house warming at Kings Park Stadium in Durban as they dispatched Usuthu 2-0 in their Absa Premiership tussle on Sunday. Usuthu were looking for a change of fortunes in their new venue, but it wasn't to be as Matsatsantsa a Pitori brushed them aside to cement their spot in the top three. AmaZulu were forced to move to the Shark Tank because of poor pitch conditions at Moses Mabhida Stadium. They suffered their 5th defeat (Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns). Niel Boshoff was still on Christmas mode as he gifted the visitors an opportunity to take the lead after 25 minutes.

Instead of holding on to the ball he just pushed it in to the path of Thamsanqa Gabuza who laid it in to the path of Matthew Rusike who showed great composure to beat get the better of Boshoff.

Gabuza should have doubled the lead a few minutes later after beating the offside trap but shot straight at Boshoff who made a great save. The ball fell in to the feet of Bradley Grobler who fluffed his line as he ballooned his attempt over the bar.

Grobler was at his best in the 30th minutes when he doubled his side's lead. Onismor Bhasera delivered an exquisite cross and Grobler finished with aplomb. He cheated the ball down and used his strength to get better of Tapelo Xoki before rattling the back of the net.

It was all Supersport in the first half. Bongi Ntuli threatened after the interval but Ronwen Williams was at his best to keep him at Bay.

Siyethemba Sithebe hit the post in the hour-mark. Williams was well beaten between the sticks but the framework came to his rescue. The opportunity came as a result of good inter-play between Lehlohonolo Majoro and Sithebe.

Usuthu created better goalscoring opportunities in the second but lacked the killer instincts infront of goals. Ntuli missed a glorious chance with his head after he was well spotted by Sibusiso Magaqa.

Ntuli who has been the saviour for Usuthu was having a day to forget at the office. He missed another elementary chance to reduce the deficit for his side's. Williams produced a spectacular save to deny Ntuli.

Majoro also hit the post in the last minutes of the game as Usuthu pushed hard for the equaliser. Usuthu are still languishing from the foot of the table while Supersport are third on the log.

In the league's other clash, Bloemfontein Celtic beat Black Leopards 4-2 in an exciting match in the Free State capital.

IOL Sport