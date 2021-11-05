SuperSport United weather the storm to conquer TS Galaxy

Durban - SuperSport United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over TS Galaxy at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Friday evening. Sinethemba Mngomezulu gave the Rockets the lead in the 62nd minute. He produced a cool finish which gave Ronwen Williams no chance of saving following a swift counter-attack from the away side.

The goal marked the first time that Galaxy scored against SuperSport since their promotion to the top-flight at the start of last season. Ten minutes later, SuperSport were awarded a penalty after Igor Makitan brought down Thamsanqa Gabuza in the box, earning himself a yellow card. Gabuza sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot to score his fifth goal of the season. Shortly afterward, Sipho Mbule put Kaitano Tembo’s side ahead with a shot from just outside the box. It was a stunning shot and the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s second of the season.

The teams faced difficult conditions in the early exchanges as rain and heavy winds were prevalent at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Ghampani Lungu showed some attacking intent for SuperSport early on as he whipped in a dangerous cross which TS Galaxy managed to clear away. Just a few minutes later, Guily Manziba got into the Galaxy box and played a cut-back to Thamsanqa Gabuza but the veteran striker was not able to wrap his foot around the ball.

Fast becoming one of the #DStvPrem celebrations of the season from Thamsanqa Gabuza 😂 pic.twitter.com/WWgy5BPGNP — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 5, 2021 With lightning prevalent, the game was suspended for 10 minutes by the 22nd minute for safety reasons. Overall the first half was poor for SuperSport. They were playing on home turf and failed to muster a single shot on target in the first half from their two shots at goal. SuperSport improved drastically in the second half as they showed more fluency in attack. It was hardly surprising that they turned things around after going behind and managed to win.