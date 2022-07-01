SuperSport United were too quiet in the transfer window

Durban - Supersport United have been relatively quiet in the transfer market. The kind of silence that demands to be heard considering a tricky new season is fast approaching with the side needing to reinforce if they are to further their ambitions. It is fair to say the first team dressing room of Matsatsantsa has been rocked over the last 12 months, 'losing' their most prized assets to their all mighty neighbours in Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Pretoria based club have cashed in on the talents of Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and with Captain Ronwen Williams' deal imminent, it appears that record is set to continue. A period like this has been long in waiting for a club that possesses arguably the best academy in the country, although avoided in conversation by their most faithful supporters, the club have had a huge influx in youth into their DStv Premiership squad, an indication of the club's future intentions. The club's CEO Stan Matthews is known not to be a man that never shies away from a good deal and that has been evident for numerous years.

Former three time league winners Matsatsantsa have adopted a model often associated with less ambitious clubs in the past. A model founded upon the receiving of large transfer sums of money. Sell and reinvest, sell and reinvest, which, as it happens, could be precisely the story of this 12 month period at the club. Supersport probably weren't expecting to lose three of their best players in such a short space of time but interim coach Andre Arendse's utterances of possible new acquisitions at the end of last season are evidence that the club felt it wasn't an impossible occurrence. With Mbule gone and talks with Sundowns ongoing, the conversations within the club's recruitment group and the strategies to be implemented before the start of the season have switched from mourning the loss of valuable assets to what to do with the money.

