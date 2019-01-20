Teboho Mokoena scored the second and decisive goal for SuperSport United against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – SuperSport United defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in a Premiership match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. The win takes SuperSport into seventh position on the log.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori took the lead in the 13th minute when Bradley Grobler reacted quickest in the penalty box to steer the ball into the net.

Celtic tried to get back into the game immediately, but were unfortunate as Ronald Pfumbidzai failed to make the most of his opportunity.

SuperSport, though, continued to dominate proceedings, with Ghampani Lungu and Aubrey Modiba particularly prominent.

Lungu was desperately unlucky when he couldn’t score when the ball presented itself to him inside the opposition box.

With a minute to go to the break, SuperSport should really have increased their advantage, but Bongani Khumalo’s attempt at goal sailed over the bar.

But 10 minutes into the second half, SuperSport made it 2-0.

Again, it was the combination of Lungu and Modiba that created the opportunity, with Teboho Mokoena providing the clinical finish.

In need of some inspiration in attack, Celtic took off Ryan de Jongh and brought on Neo Maema.

The change had the desired effect as Maema provided the assist for Tshegofatso Mabaso to score and pull it back to 2-1.

In the 71st minute, SuperSport looked to their bench and brought on Grant Kekana in place of Siyabonga Nhlapo in a bid to tighten things at the back.

The home side should really have wrapped things up soon after, with chances for Billy Mutale and Modiba, but both openings were squandered.

Five minutes before the end, the impressive Lungu was injured, and he had to be stretchered off and was replaced by Kagiso Malinga.

Celtic tried the best they could to level, but SuperSport’s defence held firm as they registered a deserved victory.

Goalscorer Mokoena wins Man of the Man Award#AbsaPrem — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) January 20, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)