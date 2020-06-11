SuperSport United's Aubrey Modiba again on Mamelodi Sundowns' radar

DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns’ wish to add SuperSport United superstar Aubrey Modiba their arsenal may be realised after all. SuperSport bosses have been reluctant to enter into negotiations with anyone about Modiba, but have had a sudden change of heart and are now prepared to listen to offers. It is an open secret that Sundowns have been after the services of Modiba for the past year without any success. Recently, Modiba extended his deal with SuperSport but the club’s chief executive officer Stanley Matthews seems to have softened his stance about losing the player. “Aubrey has a buyout clause. If somebody comes and meet the requirements they will own Aubrey Modiba,” Matthews revealed to Independent Media.

The talented left-footed winger has been on top his game and has become one of the central pillars at SuperSport.

His exploits have long been a subject of interest for Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. But, what is clear is that he will not come cheap and SuperSport may well be looking to cash in on the young player while his value is at the peak.

It will now be up to Mosimane if he still has a place for Modiba at Chloorkop. When Mosimane extended his contract with Sundowns by four years he made it clear that his next project is to beef up for CAF Champions League and ultimately the Fifa World Club competitions and he would need as much arsenal as possible when “going to that war”.

Matthews suggested there may have some enquiries about Modiba when he said: “If they want the player they will come and get him. I am ready for that and they know the price, so there’s nothing to discuss.”

And why then did the club renew his contract recently?

“Even after I renewed his contract, there’s still interest in Modiba. I renewed Jeremy Brockie’s contract and the interest got higher. Renewing doesn’t mean anything,” Matthews added.

The Brazilians have been reported to be on a shopping spree. Independent Media received a wish list from the club’s technical team which included names of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, both of Bidvest Wits, Cape Town City’s Kermit Erasmus and Thami Mkhize, Limbikani Mzava of Highlands Park and Modiba.

The club is set to part ways with the likes of Oupa Manyisa, Aubrey Modiba, Bangaly Soumahoro, Ali Meza and Brockie. They have already acquired the services of George Maluleka and Grant Magerman.

Sundowns declined to comment as they indicated that they don’t respond to speculation.

IOL Sport was informed that the reason why Sundowns are set to go on a shopping spree was because they want to refresh their sqaud with all of players approaching the twilight of their careers.

The mileage in the legs of Hlompo Kekana (35), Wayne Arendse (35), Tebogo Langerman (34), Tiyani Mabunda (32), Anele Ngcongca (32) and Anthony Laffor (35) is too high for the club to bank on for long.



