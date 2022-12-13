SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler set to join an elite group of PSL goalscorers

Johannesburg - SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler is set to join an elite group of South African goalscorers as he looks to become part of a rare bunch who've managed to score 100 goals in the PSL. Grobler is aiming to accomplish a feat previously achieved by former Bafana Bafana star Siyabonga Nomvethe, who holds the record for the most goals with 123.

Other greats who have achieved centurion status are Mamelodi Sundowns legend Daniel Mudau who scored 110 goals, the same tally managed by former Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows man Mabhuti Khenyeza. Ex-Mozambique captain Manuel “Tico Tico” Bucuane (104) and Zambian Collins Mbesuma (103) round up the top five.

Grobler had been in fine form before the World Cup break, scoring six goals in 12 starts for Matsatsantsa as they powered themselves to a respectable third place on the Premiership standings. The 34-year-old has now scored 70 goals for SuperSport, 20 for Platinum Stars, and four in the colours of Ajax Cape Town, taking his tally to 94, just six off a century.

Grobler believes being so close to this monumental feat will motivate him to work even harder to ensure that he keeps finding the back of the net for SuperSport. "It is something that has recently come to my attention and it is quite exciting for me," Grobler said. "If you look at all the names of the people that have done the hundred, it's all big names, legends, and big players in South Africa and it hasn't been done for a while as well so it definitely will be something that pushes me and motivates me and after that, I can target the all-time top scorer."

Grobler is undoubtedly one of the most experienced players in the domestic league at the moment having registered 251 league appearances in his 16 years in top-flight football, and does not seem to be falling away. "Sniper" as he is affectionately known to his teammates has waved away any questions of him considering retirement any time soon, and is confident of reaching Nomvethe's goal tally of 123.

"The same way we approach things at SuperSport by not saying we're gonna win the league is the same way I'm gonna approach this challenge, one thing I can guarantee is that I will try to beat that record," he said. "A lot of people think that at 34-years-old, you're already old but for me it's not, I feel better than I have for a while so I'll push myself to get to that record."