SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt blames squad shortage after loss to Orlando Pirates

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt said his side are lacking playing personnel after they suffered a 2-0 league loss to Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night. Matsatsantsa have had a poor start to the new season and are currently sitting 13th in the league with just four points from five games.

The Tshwane-based side were knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands-high-flying Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, and were beaten by the other Soweto giants on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the loss, Hunt, who has won a total of four league titles in the PSL-era, said Matsatsantsa are lacking playing personnel. “Players are giving their all, but obviously, we're fielding 18-year-olds and 19-year-olds. That's what we have, so when we lose one or two, we're going to struggle.

“We have had no right sided players since the start of the season. So that’s a problem. Obviously strikers struggling up front,” Hunt said. He also highlighted United’s struggle in front goal, while praising new signing Tashreeq Morris for his strong to the start this season. “It took Morris to come and help us, he’s come in and he has been good, you know somebody that didn’t have a club, the bottom line is that we’re just lacking in playing personnel,” Hunt added.