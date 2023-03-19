SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt pleased with performance in Orlando Pirates defeat

Durban — SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was “very disappointed” that his team conceded via a penalty in their 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The result deals a blow to Matsatsantsa’s hopes of finishing the season in second place and qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League. It leaves them just two points ahead of Pirates in third place. who are now on a two-match winning run in the Premiership.

Hunt though felt that his team played well in the game and he remains confident that they will secure second place, which will see them making a return to Africa’s premier club competition. “I’m very disappointed, but that’s football,” said Hunt, who appeared to have cut a very reserved figure in his post-match press conference, using short and concise responses to questions put forward by the media. “Quite a few penalties have been against us, so I’m disappointed. We will be fine.

“We played well and will be okay. There were a lot of balls across the box and we did not score. We can talk all today, but I am proud of the players.” Hunt also denied that his team were remonstrating with officials after the game, instead saying that they had congratulated the referee on a “good game”. SuperSport’s next fixture is a game against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this Saturday. Pirates are in action against Richards Bay FC at the King Zwelethini Stadium, also on Saturday.