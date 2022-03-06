Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, March 6, 2022

SuperSport United's mentality paid off against AmaZulu says Kaitano Tembo

Iqraam Rayners of Supersport United celebrates with teammates after scoring during their DStv Premiership game against AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban — SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo believes that the maturity of his side paid dividends after they recorded a 2-0 win over AmaZulu at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday night.

Matsatsantsa were dominated in terms of possession and chances created. However, they punished Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa’s horror performance with two goals against the run of play.

“We needed it more. We showed that from the word go. We showed from the start that we wanted the three points. We scored from the few chances that we created. I was quite happy with the attitude of the players and we deserved the results,” said Tembo.

AmaZulu were awarded a penalty early on in the second half as they attacked the home side’s goal. However, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams held his nerve to calmly save the spot-kick from Bongi Ntuli that was struck poorly. Had the penalty been converted, the pendulum of the game could have shifted. Tembo paid tribute to his goalie.

“Credit to Ronwen for saving the penalty. Credit must also go to Ikraam for scoring his first league goal for the club. Overall, we played well. Sifiso Ngobeni also gave us a different dimension in terms of attack. He’s very attack minded. The difference between last week and this week is that we took our chances today. We still could have done better. We still need to improve in terms of our decision making in the final third. If that happens, we will score more goals,” said Tembo.

This season has been a below par one for SuperSport. They would have been hoping to potentially finish in the top three in lieu of all the top-flight’s clubs bar Sundowns not being at their best.

However, the result does move them back into the top-flight. Tembo’s side will now be aiming for nothing less than a top-eight finish.

AmaZulu’s frustrating league form also continues with the loss. Benni McCarthy’s side have looked like a totally different unit altogether in the CAF Champions League where they have so far exceeded expectations.

Usuthu next prepares for a tough trip to Algeria to play against ES Setif in a Champions League clash next Saturday night.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport

