SuperSport United’s smash-and-grab win over Cape Town City boosts team to a lofty second in the league

Cape Town — SuperSport United moved into second place on the standings after a smash-and-grab DStv Premiership 1-0 win over Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point on Tuesday evening, following a goalless first half. The match turned out to be a personal triumph for Bradley Grobler, who scored the decisive goal near the end of the game. He has moved to the top of the PSL leading goalscorers list, to join Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs on seven goals each.

The outcome meant that SuperSport leapfrogs Richards Bay into second place, while City drop down into 10th position. The title-chasing SuperSport played second fiddle to hosts City in the opening half, but managed more shots on goal (13-10) during this period. City enjoyed a 52% possession advantage, but did not manage to fashion real scoring opportunities. City’s possession advantage allowed them to apply pressure, and SuperSport's defence conceded four first-half corners. The first of these set pieces was in the sixth minute, but SuperSport's rearguard easily dealt with the corner kick.

Two minutes later, the action was transferred to the other end when SuperSport were awarded a free kick close to the City penalty area. Grant Magerman's effort was blocked and City cleared again after SuperSport had a second bite at the cherry when the rebound spun free in the goalmouth. On the half-hour mark, City left-back Lyle Lakay was blown up for a dangerous sliding tackle on Patrick Maswanganyi, and became the first player to be yellow carded in the match. The resultant free kick offered SuperSport an opportunity to hit the target, but City keeper Darren Keet gathered well to avert any danger. SuperSport suffered a setback in the 35th minute when their defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe suffered an injury, and was forced to retire from the action prematurely. He was replaced by Siyabonga Nhlapo.

The best first-half scoring chance fell to City a minute before the half-time break, when SuperSport cleared off their goalline following a corner, which was flicked on by Taariq Fielies. Both Thamsanqa Mkhize and Juan Zapata spurned gilt-edged chances to crack the opposition's defence. The second half was a far livelier affair, but ace marksman Grobler imposed himself spectacularly on the match by scoring what proved to be the eventual match-winner nine minutes from the end. The City defence failed to deal with a seemingly harmless cross into their penalty area and they paid the price when Grobler swooped to score. At the time, City had just 10 players because Mkhize had left the field for medical attention to his finger.

When half chances emerged in the opposition’s striking zone, City strikers seemed goal-shy, and often looked to lay off when a shot at goal seemed the easier option. Kegan Johannes, the SuperSport right-back, was named Man of the Match. @Herman_Gibbs