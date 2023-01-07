Johannesburg - SuperSport United’s six match unbeaten run in the league was brought to an abrupt end as they were humbled 2-1 by Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Kwa-Mashu on Saturday afternoon. Arrows were the better team in the early parts of the game as they went on to take the lead in the 18th minute through Nduduzo Sibiya.

The goal came following a penalty awarded to Abafana Bes’thende after Siyabonga Nhlapo handled the ball in his own area. The initial penalty which was woefully struck by Sibiya was saved by SuperSport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss. Much to his relief though, Sibiya managed to tuck home the resulting rebound. Arrows had a chance to double their lead near the half hour mark. Pule Mmodi was fouled and Sibiya floated in a ball which Goss failed to deal with properly, though Ntsako Makhubela struck his shot over the goal.

Divine Lunga and Knox Mutizwa then went on to receive needless yellow cards, but the latter made amends in the 41st minute as he doubled the lead for his side. Siyabonga Dube produced some good work on the near side of the flank before teeing in Mutizwa who slipped the ball beyond the reach of Goss. Sensing that they had to make drastic improvement at the break, SuperSport made a double change ahead of the second half, bringing on Jamie Webber and Thabang Sibanyoni for Ghampani Lungu and Thapelo Maseko.

It was evident that SuperSport’s substitutions injected energy into their attack as Sibanyoni in particular was a livewire shortly after coming on. By the hour mark, it was Arrows who were being forced to retreat into defensive mode as Matsatsantsa were doing most of the attacking. ALSO READ: Royal AM call on sharp-shooters to fire in front of goal against AmaZulu Hunt’s side, however, were struggling to get shots away despite dominating possession with veteran striker Bradley Grobler proving to be ineffective in front of goal in this game. Grobler and Patrick Maswanganyi were replaced late in the second half as Thamsanqa Gabuza and Ikraam Rayners were introduced from the bench.

Sibanyoni pulled one back for SuperSport in the 85th minute with his team’s first shot on target, but it proved to only be a consolation. Sundowns are nowhere near the finished product ... yet - coach Rhulani Mokwena Arrows are in action next Saturday as they travel to the Orlando Stadium to play against Orlando Pirates. SuperSport will play in nine days time as they take on Gauteng rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.