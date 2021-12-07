Supersport United’s youngsters will benefit from recent slump, says Siyabonga Nhlapho

Durban - Supersport United’s seasoned defender, Siyabonga Nhlapho feels the youngsters in their side will benefit a lot from their recent slump in form. Matsatsantsa have lost three of their last five games in the DSTV Premiership and their recent 1-0 home defeat to newly promoted side, Sekhukhune United FC served as confirmation for the kind problems the club are having at the moment.

Nhlapho has pointed at the influx of youngsters coming into the first team as probable cause for their recent form. He does however believe that the likes of Thalente Mbatha (who was red carded after 14 minutes on his debut) and Bafana Bafana new man, Jesse Donn will get better after this experience. “We are in a bit of downfall right now, obviously with the introduction of youngsters into our team but we are all professionals and everyone that’s picked deserves to play” “The most important element is that we guide the young ones. They are coming in at the right time where they'll experience the hardships of playing top flight football before they are rewarded with the fancy stuff,” Nhlapo eluded