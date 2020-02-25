SuperSport, Wits circle Hlompho Kekana









Hlompo Kekana is in the last six months of his contract with the Brazilians and is yet to sign a new deal. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix DURBAN – Supersport United and Wits have shown interest in the services of Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana. Kekana is in the last six months of his contract with the Brazilians and is yet to pen a new deal. The 34-year-old has become a vita cog for the Brazilians over the years. Independent Media has been reliable informed that the Clever Boys and Matsatsantsa are interested in capturing the services of Kekana. “Kekana is yet to pen the new deal with Sundowns. He is waiting to Pitso Mosimane to renew his contract with the club so that he can agree a new deal.

Wits and SuperSport have shown interest in him. SuperSport have identified him as (a) suitable replacement for Dean Furman. Furman is heading to the UK at the end of the season and they have set their sights on Kekana,” a source stated on the condition of anonymity.

Last year, Independent Media reported that Kekana was not amongst the most paid players at Sundowns.

His desire was to be in the top five of the highest paid players at the club.

“Gavin Hunt worked with him at SuperSport. The pair won the league together. With him being free in July, Hunt was to lure him. You know Wits when it comes to free agents, they don’t hesitate. They love free agents and most of their top players they have got them for free,” the source said.

Kekana’s agent, Thulani Thuswa declined to comment on the matter.

“Kekana is still contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns. I have a huge respect for Sundowns. They are the better people to talk to about the future of Kekana. Try and get hold of them for the latest on him,” Thuswa explained in an interview with Independent Media.

SuperSport media person, Brian Moshoeshoe, referred Independent Media to Stanley Matthews whose phone was off.

Chief operation officer, Jonathan Schloss, wasn’t available for a comment on the matter.

An attempt to get hold of Mashupje “Shupi” Nkgadima also proved futile. He didn’t answer his, but replied with a text.

“I’ll call you back” the message read.

The Mercury

