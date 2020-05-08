SuperSport's Thabo Mnyamane, Thabo Qalinge have to look for new clubs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - SuperSport United are set to release Thabo Mnyamane and Thabo Qalinge at the end of the season.

Chief Executive Officer Stanley Matthews informed the media in a media briefing that they won't be renewing the contract of Mnyamane and Qalinge when it expires at the end of June.

"There are players who are on their way out. We just wanted to wait and give a chance to everybody, so that when their option date came in May, we could exercise them. But it is now clear that football, won't be played before the end of May and not before the end of June. At that time, certain contracts would have came in to an end. The sad reality is that, I have to make that call now," Matthews quipped.





Mnyamane has struggled with injuries in the past two seasons. At some stage, he was the hottest property in South African football scoring goals for funny against big teams. The likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were chasing his signature, but injuries have hampered his progress.





"Players like Thabo Mnyamane, Thabo Qalinge and Dean Furman who you know is returning to UK are not going to be retained. When their contract expires in June, they will be free agents." Matthews revealed.





Thabo Qalinge started to find his feet before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix





Qalinge joined Matsatsantsa A Pitori as a free agent after leaving Orlando Pirates. When he joined the club, he was behind in terms of match fitness. The dribbling wizard has started to find his feet before the coronavirus halted the Premier Soccer League action.





The 28-year-old will now have to start searching for the new job. 'Section 10', as he affectionately known to his followers, is a player with immense potential, but hasn't reached his full potential after showing his glimpses while at the Buccaneers and Mpumalanga Black Aces.





@Minenhlecr7