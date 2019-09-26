DURBAN – Ernst Middendorp has lauded Daniel Akpeyi for his professionalism, the Kaizer Chiefs coach expressing delight at how the goalkeeper has handled his relegation to the bench.
The Nigerian shot stopper watched from the sidelines on Tuesday as Amakhosi reclaimed the top spot on the Absa Premiership table courtesy of a 2-0 win at AmaZulu.
Club captain and superstar goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune returned to the starting line-up for the first time in nearly six months following injury.
“I had a long chat with Daniel Akpeyi. He is a very good goalkeeper and he accepted it (that he will be on the bench),” Middendorp explained “Daniel Akpeyi played well in the first four games so it was difficult for me (to relegate him to the bench).”
The German said Khune returning to the starting line-up was always a question of when and never if. “Since 2006, Itu Khune has been in the squad and he is the captain (of the club). It was all about the right timing. It was all about how far he is at training.”