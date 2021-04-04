Surprise, Surprise! Chippa United sack Dan Malesela

CAPE TOWN - Chippa United are on the hunt for another coach after Dan Malesela was reportedly sacked. Soccer Laduma have reported that Malesela has been given his marching orders and is set to be replaced by Luc Eymael. The Chilli Boys suffered a 5-1 loss to Maritzburg United in a Premiership game yesterday. The result leaves them on the wrong half of the table and they are now sitting third from bottom Results for Chippa have not been favourable as the team haven’t won a league game in the last six matches only picking up two points. According to the report, the controversial Belgian coach Eymael, who is well known is South Africa is waiting in the wings to take over.

Malesela returned to Chippa for a second stint last year but with recent results things haven’t seemed to work out.

Meanwhile, there are two Premiership games taking place today. Both games kick off at 15:00.

Bloem Celtic are at home to TS Galaxy. Celtics are desperate for win to move up the table as they are sitting in 13th place, having picked just three points in their last six matches.

TS Galaxy are flying high and will hope to continue to with their winning form against a tricky Bloemfontein Celtic side.

Black Leopards host high-flying Amazulu, the Durban side can’t seem to stop winning under coach Benni McCarthy and will want to continue with their winning ways.

