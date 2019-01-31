Cape Town City players thanks their fans before the Nedbank Cup game between Cape Town City and Supersport United n 26 January 2019. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The surviving Nedbank Cup teams will learn their fate when the Round of 16 draw will be conducted live on television on Thursday evening at 7pm on SuperSport's channel 204. The PSL’s Luxolo September, Professor Ronnie Schloss and Nedbank’s Buli Mbha will conduct the draw.

After Wednesday night's fixtures, all the 16 clubs that have qualified have been confirmed.

So far, the Nedbank Cup has lived up to its reputation with some major upsets over the last couple of days.

The first upset happened on the first day of the competition when Tshakhuma FC outfoxed Polokwane City in the Limpopo Derby in Polokwane.

Seven of the 16 clubs that have qualified are from the National First Division. They are Cape Umoya, Jomo Cosmos, Mbombela United, TS Galaxy, Tshakhuma FC, Richards Bay and Witbank Spurs. Jomo Cosmos knocked out Baroka FC on Tuesday night.

Cape Town-based The Magic FC, from the ABC Motsepe League, is the only remaining club from the amateur structures after they eliminated Maccabi FC on Wednesday night.

The round of 16 clubs are:

Bidvest Wits, Black Leopards, Bloemfontein Celtic, Cape Umoya, Cape Town City, Chippa United, Jomo Cosmos, Highlands Park, Kaizer Chiefs, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Mbombela United, The Magic, TS Galaxy, Tshakhuma TTM FC, Richards Bay and Witbank Spurs.

