Swallows and Tuks play out to entertaining draw in play-off match at the Tuks Stadium

Durban — Swallows and the University of Pretoria played out to an entertaining 0-0 draw in their second match of promotion-relegation play-offs at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The home side Tuks would've headed into this match against an inconsistent Swallows with a high level of confidence after scoring three goals in their opening play-offs game.

The Dube Birds needed to concede first, a harsh scolding and three half time substitutes to remind them of the importance of not entertaining lapses of concentration and complacency last time out. Two of the the three substitutes featured from the start this time around as Siphesihle Mbhele and Ruzaigh Gamildien came in for captain Lebogang Mokoena and Kamohelo Mahlatsi. Alot had been made about Tuks' so called 'aeroplane football " style prior to the and it was evident in the opening 25 minutes as tendency to get the ball straight onto the head of towering strikers Thabang Sibanyoni and Wonderboy Makhubu caused a lot of problems for Swallows.

The two frontmen nearly combined for the game's first goal with what looked like a very rehearsed set of movements in the 23rd minute. Makhubu pulled away to the edge of the box before flicking down a long ball to the feet of Sibanyoni who then volleyed his attempt just wide of Jody February's goal. The Dube Birds Coach Dylan Kerr would've been frustrated at half time after his men cut a clueless and blunt figure, holding on for their dear lives as Tuks piled on the pressure and gave nothing away whenever Swallows tried to manufacture anything.

Similarly to the previous match, the visitors made two half time changes with Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo Matlou introduced into the middle of the park. The pair made an immediate impact, dominating possession and controlling the tempo of play for Kerr's men. The Swallows pressure was beginning to tell on the Tuks defence and Dillon Solomons almost capitalised on the stroke of an hour. The speedy fullback wasn't able to get enough power on his effort after sneaking in behind the Tuks defence to try and get on the end of a neatly threaded cross over the top. His toe-poke ending in the grateful palms of goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa.

The game's best opportunity for either side however fell at the feet of Mahlatsi in the 73rd minute. The former Supersport United junior ran through on goal after good work by Matlou and a delightful toe poke by Joseph Mhlongo put him one on one with the goalkeeper Mbanjwa but a poor touch by the attacker gave the goalkeeper a good enough to rush in and claim at the feet of Mahlatsi. The University of Pretoria will hope to get their second set of three points when they welcome Cape Town All Stars in four days.

