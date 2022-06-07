Swallows FC 2021/22 season review: Top scorers, assists & player of the year

Durban — Swallows FC's second campaign in the DStv Premiership was met with great optimism at the start of the season. A group of players still spurred on by the achievements of a fourth place finish in the 2020/2021 season were refreshed with some of the country's brightest young talents. However things quickly started to unravel for the Dube Birds, managing just 11 points in their opening ten games. By matchday 15 they were occupying 15th place (a position they were to occupy until the last day) with just one win to show for their troubles.

Story continues below Advertisement

Their current participation in the relegation-promotion play-offs offer one of the oldest names in the local game to return and re-assess their issues without the daunting task of doing it in the GladAfrica Championship. Player of the Season: Wandisile Letlabika The consistent performances of all the experienced players in a squad undergoing hardships is the most important if the club is to manufacture a form of resilience from within.

As worrying as it is for the Swallows contingent that a defender becomes the best player in the team, it is important to consider that the Dobsonville based have been blunt upfront and did lose the veterans Vuyo Mere and Thabo Matlaba midway through the season. The 32 year old Letlabika led a relatively young defence for majority of the season and managed to chip in with a couple late goals to salvage vital points in the season. Goal of the Season: Ruzaigh Gamildien vs TS Sporting (Nedbank Cup)

Story continues below Advertisement

Swallows biggest issue this past season was finding the back of the net on a consistent basis while their main man upfront in Ruzaigh Gamildien struggled for form. The 33 year old forward scored one of the easiest goals of his career but the intricate play, precise passing and outstanding off the ball running made this goal one of the highlights of the season for Swallows.

Story continues below Advertisement

Performance of the Season: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Swallows FC The Dube Birds waited until the final game of their campaign to work up a passionate, resilient and entertaining performance. Dylan Kerr's men had to rally back from a goal down away at Chiefs to give themselves any chance of escaping the drop. Dillon Solomons slotted away to penalties in the second half to give Swallows the lead but an unfortunate deflection in a free-kick ensured the game finished level, an important point that at least granted them an opportunity to survive the drop through the play-offs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Signing of the Season: Dillon Solomons The swashbuckling Cape Town born speedster has been a revelation for Swallows this season. Displacing the veteran Mere and never letting the foot off the pedal. While he formed part of a leaky defence, his influence on the offensive front was evident for everyone to see, earning him links to Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs. Most Improved Player: Kamohelo Mahlatsi

The Supersport United academy graduate continues to prove his quality and maturity with each top flight season. He was a permanent fixture in both coach Brandon Truter and now Kerr's starting eleven this campaign and his behaviour on and off the ball as well as having the vision for the killer pass has also drawn the attention of suitors amongst the top teams in the country. Disappointment of the Season: Monnapule Saleng The Orlando Pirates loanee raved up great interest while in the colours of Free State Stars in the GladAfrica Championship. His parent club Pirates might have sent him to Swallows to gain valuable top flight experience however his two as well two assists in 24 appearances are not the kind of numbers that would've been predicted at the beginning of the season.

Most Appearances 2021/2022 Yagan Sasman 28 (1 MTN8, 2Nedbank Cup) Ruzaigh Gamildien 28 (1 MTN8, 2 Nedbank Cup )

Dillon Solomons 27 (2 Nedbank Cup, 1 MTN8) Kamohelo Mahlatsi 26 (1 Nedbank Cup) Monnapule Saleng 26 (1 Nedbank Cup, 1 MTN8)

Top Scorers Ruzaigh Gamildien 5 Mwape Musonda 4

Dillon Solomons 4 Monnapule Saleng 2 Musa Nyatama 1

2021/22 record in all competitions DStv Premiership - P30, W4, D14, L12, GF22, GA36, GD -14, P26, P15th Nedbank Cup - P2, W1, L1, Quarter final