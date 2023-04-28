Swallows FC duck and dive in smash and grab win over relegation-doomed Maritzburg United

Cape Town - Substitute Tanzania midfielder David Uromi scored the match-decider for Swallows four minutes from the end against relegation-doomed Maritzburg United at the Dobsonville Stadium on Thursday evening. The visiting Maritzburg side bossed the proceedings in the second half of this DStv Premiership encounter and looked the likelier to score.

Moments before Uromi's strike, Maritzburg's Ghanaian substitute Kwame Peprah came close to scoring at a time when his side was enjoying a massive 68% possession advantage in this relegation dogfight. Swallows' goal was the product of a superb team effort after they intercepted the ball deep inside their half. They launched a counter-attack down the middle and three passes later the ball reached Uromi who unleashed a cracking dive from the edge of the Maritzburg penalty area.

The unsighted Maritzburg goalkeeper King Ndlovu was beaten all ends up as the shot flew past a packed goalmouth. It was one of only four shots on target for Swallows in the match. Eventually, Maritzburg managed 13 shots at goal and forced seven corners but since they failed to capitalise, it allowed the hosts to pull off a smash-and-grab win.

This setback will cost Maritzburg dearly and could spell the end of their fight for survival in the Premiership. Maritzburg's three remaining games are against Marumo Gallants, Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns. They are unlikely to make an impression against these teams. Ironically, in their final match, the PSL will award champions Sundowns the Premiership trophy and it may also be the day when Maritzburg will be officially relegated to the First Division. The outcome provides massive relief for Swallows who have moved well clear of the relegation zone. Swallows' survival hopes were given a boost when Chippa United went down to Kaizer Chiefs, also on Thursday.