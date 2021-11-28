Swallows FC fire coach Brandon Truter and entire coaching staff after poor results

Cape Town — True to expectation, the outcome of the Kaizer Chiefs-Swallows DStv Premiership clash on Sunday afternoon decided who the next managerial casualty of the season will be. Swallows suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat in their backyard. A couple of hours later, the Soweto-based club showed coach Brandon Truter and his supporting staff the exit door at Dobsonville Stadium.

Truter departs the club, which is now rock-bottom on the Premiership standings with a solitary win after 12 games. Swallows' disgruntled fans threatened to stage a protest outside the stadium before the start of Sunday's match, but Swallows boss David Mogashoa stepped in and assured supporters that he would take action if results did not improve. On Sunday evening, Swallows FC issued a statement after an emergency meeting.

The statement reads: “The Management of Swallows FC held an emergency meeting with the coaching staff this evening. Breaking News pic.twitter.com/vUQJss7a2H — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) November 28, 2021 “After receiving a report from the coaching staff, management was further convinced that something drastically need to happen. “With the team at the rock bottom of the DStv Premiership, management has resolved that the entire coaching staff should not report for duty with immediate effect.

“An interim arrangement will be announced soon.

“We have noted the concerns raised by our supporters. “We apologise for the poor performance. Please continue supporting the team.” If results do not improve, Swallows could be heading back to First Division, after two seasons in the elite top-flight league.