Swallows FC now face tough task to retain DSTV Premiership spot

Durban - Swallows FC failed to gain more ground in their quest to remain in the DSTV Premiership by playing out to a goalless draw against the University of Pretoria at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The result left Dylan Kerr’s side level on points with Tuks who lead the standings by virtue of having a superior goal difference at this stage. The race for the final spot in the top-flight now looks to be a two way race between the Dube Birds and the University of Pretoria. Cape Town All Stars have lost both of their games to date convincingly and are yet to score their first point.

Story continues below Advertisement

The University of Pretoria have a chance to further pile on the pressure on Swallows on Wednesday as they prepare to host struggling Cape Town All Stars. One player from AmaTuks who has raised eyebrows recently is Keegan Allan. The defensive player was recently named as the Nedbank Cup’s Most Promising Player, beating off competition from Premiership players. ALSO READ: SA coaches association wants to implement a uniform coaching methodology The youngster has been linked with a move to the top-flight and should AmaTuks fail to win promotion, it will be very hard for them to keep him.

Swallows will next be in action next Saturday against Cape Town All Stars. History still suggests that Swallows FC will prevail as the winning team in the playoffs has been the one in their position over the last several seasons. However, compared to seasons gone by, Swallows do face a more difficult challenge compared to the side in their position that has contested the playoffs. AmaTuks did show that they are more than capable of competing against top teams as they reached the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup last season, eliminating Chippa United in the process. The Tshwane based outfit also nearly ousted Royal AM in the quarter-final of the competition before brilliance from Victor Letsoalo allowed the Durban based side to complete a come from behind win.

Story continues below Advertisement