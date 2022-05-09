Swallows FC players down tools over unpaid salaries — report

Durban — Relegation battling Swallows FC have taken another knock in their quest for survival according to reports, as players refuse to train because of unpaid salaries, an issue that dates back to last year. South African Football Players Union deputy secretary-general Calvin Motloung revealed to KickOff.com that they had a meeting with the club's management on Monday after months of players not receiving their salaries.

"Players are not receiving their salaries at Swallows which is something that has been happening since November last year," he said. "We did attend that in the interest of the players, where we had a meeting with the club management with regards to the unpaid salaries. "But the players suggested we give the club enough time, that was after the club promised to pay them. So now, there are players that have not been paid since December last year, until today.

Following meetings with the club's chairman David Mogashoa last year, the issue appeared to be moving closer to a resolution, however it has come into light that the matter has deteriorated and the players have taken matters into their own hands. "So today, the team is training in the afternoon, and the players have agreed among themselves that they are not going to train until they are paid their monies.

Swallows CEO Sipho Xulu commented on the matter at hand and dismissed all "rumours" about the apparent strike. "That's news to me," Xulu said. "We gave the players the weekend off, so I don't know where that is coming from. They are only coming back this evening.

"We have meetings in every first training session after a game, so there's nothing unusual about today's meeting. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport