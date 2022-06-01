Swallows FC produce stunning comeback to grab first win of the play-offs

Johannesburg - Swallows FC produced an impressive second half display to come back from a goal down to emerge 2-1 victors and grabbed their first win in the Premiership play-offs against Cape Town All Stars at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. eSwatini international Justice Figareido gave the visitors the lead five minutes before halftime, after exerting a great deal of pressure throughout the half.

All Stars left-back David Matlala, who missed out on the first game of the play-offs justified his inclusion in the starting 11 as he delightfully picked out Figareido at the back post before the speedy winger guided home with a diving header. Strydom Wambi found the all important equaliser for the Dube Birds, showing composure with many bodies around him to place his effort wide of the goalkeeper in the 68th minute. ALSO READ: Manchester United confirm Paul Pogba exit

The swashbuckling Swallows right back continued his fine form by freeing himself just outside of the All Stars box, before drilling a low cross towards Wambi, who grabbed his first goal of the season. Second half substitutes Joseph Mhlongo and Ruzaigh Gamildien combined to put Swallows 2-1 up in stoppage. Gamildien did well to evade the All Stars defence before picking out Mhlongo in the far, the experienced winger made no mistake with just the goalkeeper to beat. With just a single match played, it was already do or die time for promotion chasing Cape Town All Stars.

Their defeat to Tuks last time around meant Coach Alan Freese's men needed nothing less than a victory against their top flight opponents if they were to avoid digging themselves into deeper trouble. The side from the Cape showed that in the opening 30 seconds of the second period as forward Sabelo Nyembe wasted a glorious chance to give the visitors the perfect start. Fullback Sirgio Kammies found enough room on the left hand side of the Swallows defence and found Nyembe with a pinpoint cross, but the speedy number 11 just glanced his header wide without a defender close to him.

The thought of making personnel changes at half time might have crept in for Swallows coach Dylan Kerr, his decision to bench striker Gamilden for a Kagiso Malinga already in question considering Malinga's goalless 2021/2022 campaign. A huge second half was demanded of Swallows if they were to restore any hope of retaining their DStv Premiership status. Gamildien, Siphesihle Mbhele and Mhlongo made their way onto the pitch in place of Lebogang Mokoena, Kamohelo Matlatsi and Monnapule Saleng respectively. The experience and quality of the Dube Birds started to come to the fore in the second half as they got their foot on the ball more and started to ask questions of the All Stars defence on a frequent basis, finding an equaliser in the process.