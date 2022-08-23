Swallows FC sink Sekhukhune United in comeback 2-1 victory

Cape Town — Swallows FC came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday evening at the Dobsonville Stadium. The game got off to a timid start, with Swallows and Sekhukhune unable to settle on the ball for prolonged periods. As the 10th minute approached, Swallows edged the visitors in the ball possession statistics by a slight margin.

As the dust settled, Sekhukhune regained control of the game and began stroking the ball around with ease. With a couple of goal-scoring chances created, Babina Noko managed to get into the game positively. Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thamsanqa Masyisa looked lovely going forward, with the Dube Birds penned back as a result of the attackers making way toward the Sekhukhune box around the midway point of the first half. Sekhukhune took the lead in the 27th minute courtesy of an accurate strike by Victor Letsoalo on the edge of the Swallows area after Linda Mntambo found the attacker in an inviting attacking position.

Against the run of play, the Dube Birds caught Babina Noko napping and levelled matters in the 40th minute, which came courtesy of a right-footed strike by Mwape Musonda in the middle of the Sekhukhune goal. As the referee called time on the first 45, the home side headed into the break on a high following their late equaliser. Swallows began the second half on the front foot and took control of the ball immediately after the restart. Making their intentions known, the Dube Birds played with a high line in looking to the station in the travelling side’s half.

The game was stopped for a brief moment when Musonda clashed with Toaster Nsabata in the Babina Noko penalty area and was forced to make a change a couple of minutes before the hour mark. With their tails up, Swallows continued to pile on the pressure with 15 minutes left on the clock, however, Sekhukhune remained solid in defence and kept the Soweto side at bay momentarily. The pressure paid off with 10 minutes to go as the Dube Birds continued to dink the ball into the opposition area. Musonda doubled his tally and gave Swallows the lead after latching onto a loose ball in the area, as he showcased his predatory instincts from close range.

Sekhukhune created numerous chances as the game came to a close, however, Swallows managed to hold their own in a crucial phase of the match. In seeing out the game, Swallows showcased rigid defending in keeping Sekhukhune at an arm's length and managed to claim maximum points at the Dobsonville Stadium. IOL Sport