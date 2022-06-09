Swallows in full control of their destiny with two play-off matches remaining

Durban - The University of Pretoria and Cape Town All Stars cancelled each other out with 1-1 draw at the Tuks Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, a result that not only ended All Stars promotion bid but also handed the advantage over to Swallows FC who now control their own fate. Tuks are still on top of the play-offs mini table with five points but dropping points in their last match has allowed Swallows the opportunity to leapfrog them into first place with victory against All Stars on Saturday, which would mean they would effectively need to beat Swallows themselves to gain promotion into the DStv Premiership.

Swallows have been a figure of inconsistency the entire season, a habit they have tried to shake off but eventually landed them in the position they're in right now. A major worry for coach Dylan Kerr will be his side's management of the first half period. The Dube Birds have gone into the half time interval trailing in two of their last three games. Although conceding early goals is a major cause of distress, the performance of Swallows is an even bigger concern. The Soweto giants often look lethargic and disinterested in the opening periods of games until they have to work their way back into a match or receive a wake -up call with the introduction of a host of changes in playing personnel.

All Stars have been proven to not be at the level required to compete at top flight level. Igugu leKapa often display enterprising possession football, however, their failure to convert goalscoring opportunities, their leakiness at the back and a couple of woeful mistakes in their defensive line has seemingly doomed their campaign.

Tlisane Motaung's Tuks outfit have put themselves in a spot of bother by not extending their lead at the top, and it comes as no surprise that the Pretoria-based side seemed off the boil in their last match. Their emphasis on progressive play, aggression and hard-running seems to have caught up with them at the most crucial moment if one considers the fact that they have had a long GladAfrica Championship season.

Motaung, just like any other coach has a preferred 11 and his hesitancy in rotation or rather inability to replace John Tshabalala in midfield or Thabang Sibanyoni upfront has caught up with him, and casts doubt on whether the side would survive the drop at DStv Premiership level next season. Swallows have an opportunity to take a huge step towards safety when they travel down to Cape Town on Saturday for a match that could set up an entertaining final match in the promotion-relegation play-offs. @SmisoMsomi16

