Swallows’ poor decision-making spirals out of control as Galaxy prevail in ‘Battle of the Basement’

Cape Town — Swallows are proving to be their own worst enemy as their decision-making by the players have let the side down badly. That is the view of Swallows coach Dylan Kerr after his relegation-haunted side went down 1-0 to fellow strugglers TS Galaxy in the 'Battle of the Basement' clash at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday evening.

Despite enjoying a 56% possession advantage, Swallows had a superior 13-8 count for shots at goal, but none were on target. Swallows also failed to capitalize on a numerical advantage after Galaxy defender Ebrahim Seedat was red-carded 19 minutes before time. Kerr, the Maltese-born coach of Swallows said poor option taking was at the heart of the team's dreadful decision-making in the striking zone. “Football is about decisions, and I have to make decisions when I pick the team," said Kerr after the game. "I pick the team on what I have seen in the previous game and at training in the week.

"We took the game to TS Galaxy from the start, and I thought we played some good football. Our energy levels were fantastic. “When I picked the team, we had to make an enforced change because of injured captain Cheeseboy (Lebohang Mokoena) and we replaced him. “When I am not on the football field, the decisions have got to be made correctly by the players. I think every time we went forward, every time we go into the opposition territory, especially around the box, our decision-making was terrible.

“I mean, right at the end there, we put the ball in the box You do not try to flick a ball through, you pass it. " Monnapule (Saleng) gets the ball, and he needs to pass the ball wide. He needs to sort of take it down and then try to create something, but he tries to play a wonder volley into the box. “We’ve been around the penalty area and we’ve made the wrong decisions. When I see what they’re doing training every day is exactly not how we play in a match.

“Today was terrible, terrible from everybody. Our decisions in and around the right areas were wrong and that’s what’s costed us again Stellenbosch, it nearly cost us against TS Sporting in the cup, but we’re doing things right in the training field. “We kept probing, but in and around the final third we were poor. Poor decisions with passing, crossing, controlling the ball and turning, controlling the ball and not turning. “I can't fault the effort of the players in the second half. We conceded a poor goal from a counterattack. We kept going and kept probing. It was bad decisions that ended up hurting us and costing us three points."

“We have to now go back to training to get the players ready, but also motivated, even more, to get the result, because every game now is a cup final. “Preparation is always key in football. When you do the preparation and the players on the park do what they want to do, then you know you are going to lose.” Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic, was a highly relieved man after the match since his team was reduced to 10 players 20 minutes before the end after Ebrahim Seedat was red-cardded.

“We played against a tough team, and it was not easy to win against them," said Ramovic. "They played well. and I am just happy that we won. “We just have to keep going and we have 12 more games. It is not easy in this league because everybody can beat one another. So, we have to be clear about it, stay calm and humble, and go into the next game by preparing well and fighting for the three points." @Herman_Gibbs