Swallows score comeback win in five-goal thriller to leavie Baroka on the brink

Cape Town - Baroka have almost certainly been consigned to automatic relegation after they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swallows in their DStv Premiership clash at the Dobsonville Stadium, in Soweto, on Sunday afternoon. The outcome means that Baroka will remain marooned at the foot-end of the standings on 18 points. Swallows will move five points clear with 23 points, also after 26 matches. Swallows find themselves in 14th place and one place ahead of TS Galaxy who also have 23 points. Swallows, however, have a better goal difference.

At this rate, Baroka will need a miracle to survive the drop. The big question is which are the other Premiership team that will be playing in the relegation play-offs at the end of the season? The visiting Baroka scored the only first-half goal through Christopher Sekela with a 20th-minute strike (1-0). Four minutes into second-half play, Richard Mbulu scored Baroka's second goal that gave them a commanding 2-0 lead.

Just past the hour mark, Swallows suddenly found their touch in front of goal and scored twice in the space of as many minutes through Musonda Mwape (2-2). Just when it seemed the clash was heading for yet another Premiership stalemate, Musa Nyatam snatched the winner for Swallows (3-2) three minutes ahead of the final whistle. Swallows will be back at the Dobsonville Stadium on May 3 to host KZN visitors AmaZulu in their next Premiership fixture.

