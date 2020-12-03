Taariq Fielies hoping for a special 100th game

CAPE TOWN - CAPE Town FC stalwart Taariq Fielies is hoping his team can finish their game against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at the Danie Craven Stadium with 11 men for the first time in three games. City have put themselves under pressure in their last two encounters with the Buccaneers after Mpho Makola and Fagrie Lakay saw red in their past two meetings against the Soweto giants. Makola's dismissal galvanized City on that occasion with the Citizens winning 1-0 in their bio-bubble encounter, but the reverse occurred when the two teams met in the new season. It for this reason that Fielies, who will be celebrating his 100th City cap on Saturday, wants his team to maintain their discipline. "It is a new game and we can't look at the past but playing Pirates is always a big game.

“A tough encounter," the lanky central defender said.

"The past two games we have got two reds card so that has made it even tougher.

“Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it goes against you. Obviously you have to run the extra miles and that's not a problem, but sometimes you also looking for that extra player to create a space. But hopefully we can finish with all our players on the field this week. "

Part of Fielies' job this Saturday, besides keeping the potent Pirates attacking force at bay, will be to help the younger members in the City squad remain calm in such a high-profile fixture.

Looking back over his celebrated career with the Citizens, Fielies remembered how the likes of former City captain Robyn Johannes guided him during the early stages.

He wants to perform a similar role now that he has gained the experience of a 100 caps.

"Obviously players' goals are to win trophies and silverware, but without you knowing it, you make a number of appearances. I am very grateful to the chairman for believing in me to wear the badge.

"When I arrived here I received a lot of help from Robyn who helped me grow and I am thankful to them. But now it's my chance to help the upcoming youngsters bursting on to the scene.

“Hopefully I can give them the advice that I was taught and here I am help those that are coming up. "

Meanwhile, City chairman John Comitis made an impassioned plea to Cape Town City Council to approve the club's plans to start the building of their new stadium in Observatory.

This comes after City were again forced to move from their Cape Town Stadium base to play a home game at Danie Craven this weekend, which actually houses rivals Stellenbosch FC now.

Fielies is, though, not too worried about the move, saying "we just want a field to go play and enjoy ourselves".

