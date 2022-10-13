Taariq Fielies urges Cape Town City to not give up on advancing in Caf Champions League

Durban — Despite it looking unlikely that Cape Town City will progress beyond the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, Taariq Fielies has urged his teammates to not give up. City lost the first leg 3-0 against Petro de Luanda at Cape Town Stadium last weekend, and it will be a major upset if they manage to mount an unlikely comeback in Angola on Saturday.

“We have a big test ahead of us in Angola, but the guys are ready to go to battle again. We have the feeling that we can’t give up yet because it’s not in our nature to lay down in any circumstances. We are obviously disappointed to have conceded three goals at home, but we are confident that we can score four goals if we have the right mindset and take our chances. In the second leg, we will be fearless and have a full go at them. It’s going to take a big effort from all of us to pull it off,” said Fielies. While Fielies has a point in that his team have nothing to lose by going all out, it is hard to see City mounting a comeback. It must also be noted that they will be playing against a side who regularly play in continental competition. By contrast, City are making their Champions League debut. For City, elimination from Africa’s premier club competition will not necessarily be a bad thing. It is well known that travel throughout Africa is uncomfortable and can take a toll on a team’s domestic performances.

City finished second in the league last season, but have looked a shadow of themselves this season. They are ninth on the Premiership standings with just two wins after nine games. Elimination from the Champions League will at least allow coach Eric Tinkler’s team an opportunity to fully focus on reviving their domestic performances, which have been poor by their standards. City’s performances have been so poor that they find themselves closer to the relegation zone than to league-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. There is just one point that separates them from bottom of the log Maritzburg United, while there are nine points that separate them from first place Sundowns.

City return to league action next Wednesday as they travel to KwaZulu-Natal to play against early season surprise package Richards Bay at King Zwelethini Stadium. @eshlinv IOL Sport