Tactical tweaks allowed us to beat SuperSport says AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter

Durban — AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter has said that the tactical changes made after conceding allowed his side to claim a come-from-behind 2-1 win over SuperSport United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday evening. SuperSport were the better side in the early exchanges of the game. Matsatsantsa attacker Thabang Sibanyoni was presented with two good opportunities to punish Usuthu and had he been more clinical in front of goal, the outcome of the game could have been different.

Truter conceded that his side did not start the game well. “At one moment, we tried to play football and wanted to dominate the ball. Against a team led by Gavin Hunt, there will always be aggression. We made it easier for their back three to defend and did not stretch them at all. We started off very slow and that kept them in the game,” said Truter. After conceding, AmaZulu made tactical tweaks which included introducing strikers Gabadinho Mhango and Bongi Ntuli into the game from the bench. It was this duo who not only injected energy into Truter’s side but they also scored the two goals that ultimately decided the game in favour of the Durban based side.

“Once we went down and conceded, we changed things and the formation. The front three that finished the game (Chidi Kwem, Mhango and Ntuli) are fighters and made it difficult for their defenders. We also changed the formation to deal with their direct play and crosses. That is why we brought on a tall centre-back like Veluyeke Zulu because he could make things difficult for them. We managed to sneak a victory at the end. Our guys showed plenty of fight. I can’t fault anyone. This is a team that can fight as well. It was a tough ask to come back after conceding against a Hunt team,” said Truter. The game was Usuthu’s first victory this season and will be a big relief to them after a boring 0-0 draw with TS Galaxy in their opening league fixture last weekend. Truter’s men will next be in action on Saturday night as they host Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

