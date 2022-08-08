Talking points from the first day of DSTV Premiership action

Johannesburg - The 2022/2023 DStv Premiership campaign kicked off with a number of blockbuster fixtures and the performances lived up to the pre-match billing with various individual performances lighting up match day one. Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane, Andre De Jong of Royal AM and Bienvenu Eva Nga for Orlando Pirates all picked their hands up on opening indications of what is to be expected from them this season.

IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi takes a look at Five match day one Talking Points : Sundowns up and running The defending champions were quick to stamp their authority on the season's proceedings as they overwhelmed Cape Town City to claim victory and sit top of the league, a position we do not expect them to relinquish if past experience is anything to go by.

The Brazilians fielded the unfamiliar trio of Tebogo Mokoena, Hashim Domingo and Neo Maema, a breath of fresh air and excitement with suggestions of preparation for the next generation coming through. Chiefs crash back to reality The Arthur Zwane era at Kaizer Chiefs had gathered great optimism as a new breed of young players walked through the club's doors with hopes of rediscovering the glory days.

However ,the bogey of Thwihli Thwahla that has haunted Amakhosi in the past has sent shock waves of reality and has given both Zwane and the supporters the right perspective of how much work lies ahead. Jose Riveiro endears himself to Buccaneers everywhere The appointment of Jose Riveiro about a month ago now sent shivers of anxiety down a lot of Pirates supporters, but the unveiling of the type of football the Spanish international is looking to nurture in Mayfair is promising.

The Buccaneers produced an entertaining, enterprising and effective performance to seal their first victory of the season, not only setting a precedent but also producing a showing that has ripples of expectation coursing through the Sea Robbers faithful.

Richards Bay announce their arrival Richards Bay began life in the top-flight the best way they possibly could've, beating one of their provincial rivals and sent a message to all who might have thought they would be pushovers this season. The ‘Natal Rich Boyz’ have been busy in the transfer market and the squad appears to be gelling in rapid fashion after displaying a resilient and inspiring performance against Golden Arrows.

Ronwen Williams - the new number one The signing of shot-stopper Williams was met with mixed feelings amongst football fans, with some suggesting career suicide with Sundowns already possessing an embarrassment of riches in the goalkeeping department. Masandawana already have club captain Dennis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse in their ranks, but the technical team's decision to start the Bafana Bafana goal minder in the first game of the campaign may be an indication of the role he is expected to fill this season.