Tapelo Xoki embracing Orlando Pirates demands, seeks to halt Sundowns’ dominance

Durban — Orlando Pirates' new defensive hardman Tapelo Xoki has happily embraced the demands at his new club and has challenged his teammates to halt the dominance of all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns. The 27-year-old arrived at the Sea Robbers at the beginning of this campaign following an impressive last two seasons with AmaZulu where he had been since 2014, making a total of 138 appearances and scoring nine goals whilst also captaining the side for two years.

The towering central defender possesses a most unique traits for a defender, the ability to convert free-kicks from around the box as well as some of the best attackers around and it is for some of these characteristics that caught the eye of the Buccaneers. The Cape Town born player has shared his ambitions and goals whilst in the colours of Pirates and his urge to bring back the club back to its best, both domestically and on the continental front. "There’s so much the club has achieved before my arrival here. So I can’t say I will achieve something the club hasn’t,” Xoki told Pirates TV.

“So for me, it will mean a lot to add a second star, to be in a group where you are regarded amongst the greats because even now, to this day, people will never stop talking about the 1995 squad. They won the Champions League.” Pirates haven't featured in the Champions League since 2019, where they flunked out in disappointing fashion at the group stages but Xoki believes he and his current teammates have it in them to form a squad capable of competing on all fronts. “And I believe with the squad we have, (within) two, three seasons, it is possible. We’re not in the Champions League this season but we have a chance to correct that.

“So if I could be (amongst) those names that could be great for me, that’s the legacy I’m aiming for. But to get to that, we need to (also) win the league, we have to stop the dominance of Sundowns. If we can be the group that’s remembered for stopping the dominance of the current champions, that will also mean a lot.” @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport