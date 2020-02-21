Team of Choice shotstopper Ofori has CAF Confed Cup dreams









Richard Ofori is on a mission to propel the Team of Choice in to the Caf Confederation Cup next season. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix DURBAN – Maritzburg United goal-minder, Richard Ofori reminded me of the classic song by the iconic soul group, the Manhattans that says everybody has a dream. The man from Ghana is on the mission and his mission is to propel the Team of Choice in to the Caf Confederation Cup next season. Maritzburg can accomplish that dream by lifting the Nedbank Cup. Tomorrow, they will face Bloem Celtic in the Nedbank Cup last 16 tussle Dr Molemela Stadium. "It is a very good thing for the nation because to win the Nedbank Cup and be in Africa will be great for the club. It is a nice opportunity for small clubs because they don't get opportunities to finish in the top three in the league (in order to qualify for these continental competitions)," Ofori stated. The Ghanaian international has already made two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) appearances for his country. So, campaigning in Africa won't be new to him.

His vast amount of experience can come in handy of Maritzburg if they can reign supreme in this year's edition of the Nedbank Cup.

Two seasons ago, the Team of Choice can so close but succumbed to a defeat at the expense of Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium.

"This is a good opportunity for a smaller clubs as well. We have to be for focused and try to be there. We need to enjoy and try our best to the cup and experience Africa." Ofori elaborated.

The Team of Choice are still searching for their maiden triumph under the Premier Soccer League era.

IOL Sport

