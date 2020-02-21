DURBAN – Maritzburg United goal-minder, Richard Ofori reminded me of the classic song by the iconic soul group, the Manhattans that says everybody has a dream.
The man from Ghana is on the mission and his mission is to propel the Team of Choice in to the Caf Confederation Cup next season.
Maritzburg can accomplish that dream by lifting the Nedbank Cup. Tomorrow, they will face Bloem Celtic in the Nedbank Cup last 16 tussle Dr Molemela Stadium.
"It is a very good thing for the nation because to win the Nedbank Cup and be in Africa will be great for the club. It is a nice opportunity for small clubs because they don't get opportunities to finish in the top three in the league (in order to qualify for these continental competitions)," Ofori stated.
The Ghanaian international has already made two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) appearances for his country. So, campaigning in Africa won't be new to him.