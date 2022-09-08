Teams have a blueprint on how to play Mamelodi Sundowns, says George Maluleka

Durban — Defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have endured a rocky beginning to the 2022/23 campaign. The Brazilians have, over recent years, broken long standing records and have gone on to cement themselves as one of the great sides of South African football.

Their league triumph of last season, a fifth in the last six years, is testament to their dominance over their title rivals. Sundowns sprung into life in early stages of the 2021/22 campaign on route to a record 13 consecutive clean sheets in the league, however, this season, the Pretoria based giants have already tasted defeat on more than one occasion, perhaps an indication of a narrowing gap between Sundowns and the rest of the league. AmaZulu’s George Maluleka, who won two league titles with Sundowns, believes clubs are starting to latch onto the kind of tactical adaptations required to have any chance of getting a result against the star-studded side.

When asked whether he thought teams have found a way to play Sundowns, Maluleka said: "I think one of the reasons is that teams have found a possible blueprint of how to play against Sundowns. "But I think more than anything it's the fact that teams going up against the defending champions understand that they have to up their game, tactics aside, they know that they have to match them pound-for-pound in terms of workrate. Yes, tactics are important, but also working hard is also very important.“ The 33-year-old midfielder spent two frustrating years at Masandawana, rarely featuring and contributing to the team's success, making just 19 appearances for the club.

Maluleka had kind words for one of the technical team members at Sundowns, sharing his gratitude for the time and effort Rulani Mokwena took to keep him positive and motivated even after he had departed the club. "I spoke to coach Rulani, obviously it's always nice and heart-warming when a coach speaks positively about you. I was very encouraged by his words (after he left Sundowns), I was able to keep going, stay strong," he revealed. Maluleka and his Usuthu teammates will welcome the visit of a struggling Chippa United side to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, looking to carry on with their impressive form and stay in touch with log-leading Sundowns.

