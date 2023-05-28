Cape Town - Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), and Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) are in line for the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season award at the annual PSL Awards ceremony. This is PSL's foremost award, and the winner will be named at the virtual awards ceremony on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1 on Sunday at 8pm.

The winner will be decided by the votes of the 16 Premiership coaches, who have one vote each. Saleng and Williams also feature among the nominees for the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season together with Sundowns’ captain Themba Zwane, a tower of strength in the team's all-conquering Premiership campaign. In this category, the nominations and voting were done by the Premiership players. Each club was allowed a maximum of 30 votes and no player was allowed to nominate or vote for a teammate.

The DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award has already caused a fair bit of debate. Many believe Sundowns’ head honcho Rhulani Mokwena should win because he guided the team to a runaway Premiership win. However, the other two nominees SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt and Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates), have achieved great success with far fewer resources. This makes a strong case for them. The soccer writers at Independent Media, Mihlali Baleka, Smiso Msomi and Herman R Gibbs, are pinning their colours to the mast. Here are their selections:

PSL Footballer of the Season Baleka: Monnapule Saleng Gibbs: Teboho Mokoena

Msomi: Ronwen Williams DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season Baleka: Monnapule Saleng

Gibbs: Themba Zwane Msomi: Ronwen Williams DStv Premiership Coach of the Season

Baleka: Rulani Mokwena Gibbs: Jose Riveiro Msomi: Rulani Mokwena

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season Baleka: Ronwen Williams Gibbs: Ricardo Goss

Msomi: Ronwen Williams DStv Premiership Defender of the Season Baleka: Nkosinathi Sibisi

Gibbs: Khuliso Mudau Msomi: Nkosinathi Sibisi DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season

Baleka: Teboho Mokoena Gibbs: Themba Zwane Msomi: Monnapule Saleng

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season Baleka: Cassius Mailula Gibbs: Thapelo Maseko

Msomi: Cassius Mailula DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season Baleka: Relebohile Ratomo

Gibbs: Shandre Campbell Msomi: Relebohile Ratomo MTN8 Last Man Standing

Baleka: Monnapule Saleng Gibbs: Monnapule Saleng Msomi: Monnapule Saleng

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Baleka: Miguel Timm Gibbs: Iqraam Rayners

Msomi: Iqraam Rayners Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season Baleka: Sphamandla Gumede

Gibbs: Devin Titus Msomi: Devin Titus Referee of the Season

Baleka: Abongile Tom Gibbs: Masixole Bambiso Msomi: Abongile Tom

Assistant Referee of the Season Baleka: Xolani Boneni Gibbs: Xolani Boneni