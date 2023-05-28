Cape Town - Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), and Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) are in line for the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season award at the annual PSL Awards ceremony.
This is PSL's foremost award, and the winner will be named at the virtual awards ceremony on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1 on Sunday at 8pm.
The winner will be decided by the votes of the 16 Premiership coaches, who have one vote each.
Saleng and Williams also feature among the nominees for the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season together with Sundowns’ captain Themba Zwane, a tower of strength in the team's all-conquering Premiership campaign.
In this category, the nominations and voting were done by the Premiership players. Each club was allowed a maximum of 30 votes and no player was allowed to nominate or vote for a teammate.
The DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award has already caused a fair bit of debate. Many believe Sundowns’ head honcho Rhulani Mokwena should win because he guided the team to a runaway Premiership win.
However, the other two nominees SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt and Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates), have achieved great success with far fewer resources. This makes a strong case for them.
The soccer writers at Independent Media, Mihlali Baleka, Smiso Msomi and Herman R Gibbs, are pinning their colours to the mast. Here are their selections:
PSL Footballer of the Season
Baleka: Monnapule Saleng
Gibbs: Teboho Mokoena
Msomi: Ronwen Williams
DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season
Baleka: Monnapule Saleng
Gibbs: Themba Zwane
Msomi: Ronwen Williams
DStv Premiership Coach of the Season
Baleka: Rulani Mokwena
Gibbs: Jose Riveiro
Msomi: Rulani Mokwena
DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season
Baleka: Ronwen Williams
Gibbs: Ricardo Goss
Msomi: Ronwen Williams
DStv Premiership Defender of the Season
Baleka: Nkosinathi Sibisi
Gibbs: Khuliso Mudau
Msomi: Nkosinathi Sibisi
DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season
Baleka: Teboho Mokoena
Gibbs: Themba Zwane
Msomi: Monnapule Saleng
DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season
Baleka: Cassius Mailula
Gibbs: Thapelo Maseko
Msomi: Cassius Mailula
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season
Baleka: Relebohile Ratomo
Gibbs: Shandre Campbell
Msomi: Relebohile Ratomo
MTN8 Last Man Standing
Baleka: Monnapule Saleng
Gibbs: Monnapule Saleng
Msomi: Monnapule Saleng
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament
Baleka: Miguel Timm
Gibbs: Iqraam Rayners
Msomi: Iqraam Rayners
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season
Baleka: Sphamandla Gumede
Gibbs: Devin Titus
Msomi: Devin Titus
Referee of the Season
Baleka: Abongile Tom
Gibbs: Masixole Bambiso
Msomi: Abongile Tom
Assistant Referee of the Season
Baleka: Xolani Boneni
Gibbs: Xolani Boneni
Msomi: Xolani Boneni