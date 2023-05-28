Independent Online
Sunday, May 28, 2023

Teboho Mokoena, Monnapule Saleng and Ronwen Williams have strong claims to PSL’s top award

Monnapule Saleng is the front runner for the PSL Awards. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), and Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) are in line for the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season award at the annual PSL Awards ceremony.

This is PSL's foremost award, and the winner will be named at the virtual awards ceremony on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1 on Sunday at 8pm.

The winner will be decided by the votes of the 16 Premiership coaches, who have one vote each.

Saleng and Williams also feature among the nominees for the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season together with Sundowns’ captain Themba Zwane, a tower of strength in the team's all-conquering Premiership campaign.

In this category, the nominations and voting were done by the Premiership players. Each club was allowed a maximum of 30 votes and no player was allowed to nominate or vote for a teammate.

More on this

The DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award has already caused a fair bit of debate. Many believe Sundowns’ head honcho Rhulani Mokwena should win because he guided the team to a runaway Premiership win.

However, the other two nominees SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt and Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates), have achieved great success with far fewer resources. This makes a strong case for them.

The soccer writers at Independent Media, Mihlali Baleka, Smiso Msomi and Herman R Gibbs, are pinning their colours to the mast. Here are their selections:

PSL Footballer of the Season

Baleka: Monnapule Saleng

Gibbs: Teboho Mokoena

Msomi: Ronwen Williams

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season

Baleka: Monnapule Saleng

Gibbs: Themba Zwane

Msomi: Ronwen Williams

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season

Baleka: Rulani Mokwena

Gibbs: Jose Riveiro

Msomi: Rulani Mokwena

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season

Baleka: Ronwen Williams

Gibbs: Ricardo Goss

Msomi: Ronwen Williams

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season

Baleka: Nkosinathi Sibisi

Gibbs: Khuliso Mudau

Msomi: Nkosinathi Sibisi

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season

Baleka: Teboho Mokoena

Gibbs: Themba Zwane

Msomi: Monnapule Saleng

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season

Baleka: Cassius Mailula

Gibbs: Thapelo Maseko

Msomi: Cassius Mailula

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season

Baleka: Relebohile Ratomo

Gibbs: Shandre Campbell

Msomi: Relebohile Ratomo

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Baleka: Monnapule Saleng

Gibbs: Monnapule Saleng

Msomi: Monnapule Saleng

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Baleka: Miguel Timm

Gibbs: Iqraam Rayners

Msomi: Iqraam Rayners

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season

Baleka: Sphamandla Gumede

Gibbs: Devin Titus

Msomi: Devin Titus

Referee of the Season

Baleka: Abongile Tom

Gibbs: Masixole Bambiso

Msomi: Abongile Tom

Assistant Referee of the Season

Baleka: Xolani Boneni

Gibbs: Xolani Boneni

Msomi: Xolani Boneni

