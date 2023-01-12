Johannesburg — Teboho Mokoena struggled with intensity in his first season at Mamelodi Sundowns, but thanks to a trip to Dubai, he’s relishing life at the club. Having been an elite player at SuperSport United, forming a link between defence and attack, Mokoena was expected to fit perfectly at Sundowns.

But it wasn’t to be. The 25-year-old struggled in the engine room last season, mostly being used as a cover for captain Andile Jali, who was on form. But this pre-season Mokoena decided to take a short trip to Dubai, to unwind following a taxing, treble winning campaign. While in the hot and dry desert conditions Mokoena worked on his endurance.

And that extra work has made Mokoena the regular in the No 6 at Downs since the start of the season, pushing Jali down the pecking order. “Last season, I was struggling with the intensity when I got here. But during pre-season, I told myself that I needed to work on that,” Mokoena explained. “I think my trip to Dubai helped me a lot. It was very hot so I did a lot of work on my endurance and stamina. And I came back (to SA) in a better shape.

“I think I’m enjoying myself as a six. I think the competition that we have in the team is also making me a better player. So, overall, competition helps us. “I wasn't really shocked by my move because I think I worked very hard to be where I am right now. But the quality within the team is very high,” he said. “Like I said, competition is what makes Sundowns a competitive team. And even from the coach (Rhulani Mokwena), I’ve learnt a lot. As players, we can say he inspires us.”

Mokoena is not only putting in a good shift in the midfield by either breaking up an opposition’s threat or trying to link up with his teammates going forward, he is finding the goal as well, having opened the scoring for his side as they beat Chippa United 2-1 in the league on Tuesday. But Mokoena will know that his contribution, which has seen him become one of the first names on the team sheet, cannot stop there. In fact, that impressive form must continue when his former employers, SuperSport, visit them in Hatfield on Monday night.

This top of the table clash will mean a lot for both as Sundowns will want to extend their lead to 16 points while SuperSport want to trim the gap to 10. With Sundowns having already beaten SuperSport in the MTN8 before losing to them in the league this season, coach Mokwena anticipates another tough derby. “Two very good teams, with two different styles of play. They have a coach (Gavin Hunt) who knows how to win as well,” he said.