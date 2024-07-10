Teen sensation Shandre Campbell completes dream move to Belgian giants Club Brugge

After an impressive breakthrough season when he became a regular in Gavin Hunt’s team, 18-year-old Campbell attracted interest from the likes of Brugge, Feyenoord and FC Midtjylland .

At the end of the DStv Premiership season, Campbell was nominated for the Young Player of the Season award, but was beaten by the league’s other hotshot youngster Relebohile Mofokeng or Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

On Wednesday, Brugge won the race to sign him, and he will be loaned out to Club NXT in the Belgian second tier to get him used to the country’s conditions.

“Club NXT has strengthened itself with Shandre Campbell. The 18-year-old South African is being acquired from SuperSport United,” the second tier club said on Wednesday.