Teko Modise likes Mamelodi Sundowns’ chances of Champions League glory

Johannesburg - Football analyst Teko Modise has heaped praise on Mamelodi Sundowns’ character as they continue the early stages of their CAF Champions League journey. The Brazilians opened their group stage campaign with an edgy home victory against Sudanese giants Al Hilal over the weekend, with Cassius Mailula scoring the solitary goal.

Although almost unstoppable on the domestic front, questions have been raised about the mentality of Sundowns’ players and their coach Rhulani Mokwena. With a majority of the players that won the 2016 Champions League already sidelined or departed, Mokwena has been tasked with the difficult duty of ensuring the current group stay hungry despite a clear lack of competition in South Africa.

One of the members of that 2016 Champions League-winning team, Modise sat down with Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda as he revealed to them which specific match he felt the current Sundowns squad made the step-up and were ready for Africa. “I had a private conversation with coach Rhulani after their game against Orlando Pirate and I told him I'm getting convinced that the players now know how to win,” Modise said.

"Even when things are really difficult, because at times last season, even when things weren't going their way, they were still forcing, trying to play the same way, but what builds character is situations and circumstances. "So going to Orlando Stadium and not having the ball as much as you want to, being forced to defend against a team that you're used to beating, but because the situation demanded it, at that moment and seeing talented players work hard for the team, that's what makes champions."

Sundowns have been untouchable on several occasions this season, easily blowing away some of the strongest teams in the Premiership and look set to claim a sixth title in a row. However, questions about their mentality and psychological strength began to circulate when they were knocked out of the MTN8 and suffered an early league defeat to TS Galaxy.

Mokwena was appointed as the sole head coach by the club's board of directors as they sought to reinvigorate and maintain their aura of invincibility before the Champions League kicked off. Sundowns will look to build on their impressive opening-round win when they travel to Cameroon for an encounter against Coton Sport on Friday. @ScribeSmiso