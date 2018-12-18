Telkom Knockout

Trophy lifts the name and status of Baroka FC to another level, says Nyirenda
Baroka FC, the first side from the province to ever win an elite league title, took the trophy to the royal house of Ga-Mphahlele.18 December 2018 | PSL
Baroka FC, the first side from the province to ever win an elite league title, took the trophy to the royal house of Ga-Mphahlele.18 December 2018 | PSL
This is proof that sports and a bietjie gambling are always in order to release the stress. This weekend will be no different, writes Sanele Tshabalala.8 December 2018 | Opinion
Pirates’ last trophy triumph was in 2014 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban against Bidvest Wits in a 3-1 victory in the Nedbank Cup final.2 December 2018 | PSL
“We are hoping to kick-start the Champions League in the best possible way. This is a very important competition to us,” Sredojevic explained.27 November 2018 | CAF Champions League
“We will not leave any stones unturned, and we’ll stretch ourselves overall in human and sports limits,” Sredojevic explained.24 November 2018 | PSL
“We are going all-in – we made a commitment. We took a lot of positives out of the last derby, and this is going to be an interesting one.”23 November 2018 | PSL
In the last 10 days, Bakgaga’s best player so far this season, Talent Chawapiwa, was also in action for Zimbabwe in Afcon qualifiers.23 November 2018 | PSL
“Nothing of the past counts – it’s a new history, and we must create a new history for Kaizer Chiefs.”22 November 2018 | PSL
“We are fully aware that our opponents want to make revenge. We need to be on our toes, as we are playing a team with top-quality individuals.”22 November 2018 | PSL
“I was happy about the training session because I saw the concentration and commitment from my boys.”22 November 2018 | PSL
Saturday’s match will kick off at 3pm.20 November 2018 | PSL
The usual venue, Soccer City, has been pre-booked by the Motsepe Foundation for a national prayer meeting on that weekend.9 November 2018 | PSL
It has been previously reported that the FNB Stadium was not available on November 24.8 November 2018 | PSL
“Andile is a good player and he played well today. He’s Bafana material, and we are happy with Andile.”5 November 2018 | PSL
“This cup is very important to us,” Solinas said. “It’s very important to Chiefs. It’s a vital game, because SuperSport are a very strong team."3 November 2018 | PSL
Baroka FC put in one of their best performances of the season to see off Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-0 victory in a Telkom Knockout quarterfinal game.3 November 2018 | Soccer