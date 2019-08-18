Kaitano Tembo says SupersSport United must win the MTN8 this season. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Fresh from giving Orlando Pirates three unanswered goals, which was followed by the third successive Buccaneers coach to leave the club after losing to SuperSport United, Matsatsantsa a Pitori coach Kaitano Tembo is targeting another hat-trick. SuperSport visit Bidvest Wits in the opening round of the MTN8 today with the last spot in the semi-finals up for grabs. The three other slots were booked yesterday.

Matsatsantsa go into this match on a high after thumping Pirates 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium. Two days after that game, Micho Sredojevic resigned as Bucs coach. Muhsin Ertugral and Kjell Jonevret also left the club after losses to SuperSport. Ertugral’s Pirates were thumped 6-0 and Jonevret led the Soweto giants to a 4-1 loss to Matsatsantsa in the Nedbank Cup final.

Tembo doesn’t read much into this hat-trick of coaches that has fallen after SuperSport. The hat-trick he is after is of a different kind.

“This cup is very important tournament for us,” Tembo said.

“We want to win it because for the past two seasons we were in the final. We won it two seasons ago and we want to win it again.

“It’s only about four games to glory. If you can really focus, put your mind and all your energy on this, it’s doable for us to get to the final. We know how to do it. We have done it before.

“The players are motivated to get to the final because of the disappointment of last season, of not winning it but losing on penalties.”

The journey to a third successive MTN8 final will start with a challenge against a Wits team that bolstered their squad with 10 signings this season. That makes them a tough side to read.

“It’s going to be difficult, knowing Gavin Hunt. He is a very good coach,” Tembo said.

“I have worked with him. He expects a lot of effort from his players. He doesn’t really rely on individual players. He wants everyone to work for the team.

“We need to be able to match that. We have a chance! They are a very good team. They work very hard as a unit. You can’t really single out any individual players. It is about the team, that’s very key. We’ve got to focus on the team.”

SuperSport marksman Bradley Grobler showed his prolific side with a brace against Pirates, along with an assist for the third goal. What must have made his contribution sweeter for SuperSport is that Grobler was reportedly on Pirates’ radar but the club refused to sell him.

“We know what a fully fit Bradley can offer us,” Tembo said.

“He’s gone through pre-season very well, no problems. That’s why we knew that we aren’t going to release him. He is a very important figure in terms of our attacking structure. I was very happy for him, getting those two goals because it can only build his confidence because he is a very good player. He can be a regular Bafana Bafana player when he is fully fit. He looks sharp this season and he is in a very good physical condition. I expect him to play more games this season.”

Sunday independent