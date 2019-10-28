Tembo mum on referees









Kaitano Tembo didn't say much on the referee in their game against Black Leopards on Friday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo doesn’t want to be accused of complaining about bad refereeing following his team’s 2-2 draw with Black Leopards on Friday. In the 85th minute, Leopards were awarded a penalty that was converted by Pentjie Zulu. A result that brought the Pretoria-based team back to earth following their qualification for the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout after defeating defending champions Baroka FC last weekend. Last week, several PSL coaches, such as Pitso Mosimane, voiced their concerns about poor officiating in the PSL, saying that Chiefs have benefited from referees’ dodgy calls this season. “It’s not my business to talk about the referees,” Tembo said. “It’s not going to change anything, it’s what we have. I can’t talk about the referees, but it’s disappointing. Players are frustrated, we can’t change that, but (what) if someone just decides the game. And that’s what we have, so let’s deal with that.” Tembo, however, acknowledged that players do let their emotions get the better of them, especially as a result of poor officiating.

“What can I do (when there’s poor officiating)? Players end up taking things in their own hands because they get frustrated. We saw with (Mpho) Makola (of Cape Town City who shoved referee Abongile Tom after his team conceded a penalty during their loss to Kaizer Chiefs during the Telkom Knockout),” Tembo said.

”We saw with (Gaston) Sirino (the Mamelodi Sundowns player who’s known to be short tempered), but I don’t want to talk about referees.”

Following Friday’s disappointing result at home, Tembo cut a perplexed figured as he reviewed his team’s performance.

Matsantsantsa have been in inconsistent mode in the league this season, winning three matches, drawing three and losing two.

That record will, probably, dent their league title aspirations, especially with Sundowns and Chiefs already making things a two-horse race for the championship.

“To be honest, that was disappointing. For me I’d say that we dropped two points,” Tembo said.

@MihlaliBaleka





The Star

