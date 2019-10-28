In the 85th minute, Leopards were awarded a penalty that was converted by Pentjie Zulu. A result that brought the Pretoria-based team back to earth following their qualification for the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout after defeating defending champions Baroka FC last weekend.
Last week, several PSL coaches, such as Pitso Mosimane, voiced their concerns about poor officiating in the PSL, saying that Chiefs have benefited from referees’ dodgy calls this season.
“It’s not my business to talk about the referees,” Tembo said. “It’s not going to change anything, it’s what we have. I can’t talk about the referees, but it’s disappointing. Players are frustrated, we can’t change that, but (what) if someone just decides the game. And that’s what we have, so let’s deal with that.”
Tembo, however, acknowledged that players do let their emotions get the better of them, especially as a result of poor officiating.