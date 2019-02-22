SuperSport United's George Lebese and Grant Kekaha celebrate Teboho Mokoena's winner during their Absa Premiership game against Golden Arrows. Photo: Gerhard Duraan / BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Keitano Tembo is pleased to see his young guns holding their own in SuperSport United’s last stretch to challenge for the PSL title this season. It’s been a ride filled with a roller-coaster of responses for SuperSport this season - getting their fair share of success, while getting knocks along the way. Their biggest disappointment this season was the loss to Cape Town City in the final of the MTN8 on penalties.

That was followed up with some unimpressive results such as when captain Dean Furman gave his teammates a tongue-lashing after their match against Black Leopards early this year.

Matsantsantsa have bounced back recently with three successive wins in the league - against Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates - as that enabled them to close in on league leaders Wits by five points and with still 30 more up for grabs.

“I think it’s the first time in 16 matches that we’ve won three games on the trot,” Tembo said after their 1-0 victory over Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

“We hadn’t done that before and we missed that consistency. But today (Wednesday), we did that and we have to keep on going.”

Kaitano Tembo, Head Coach of SuperSport United is happy with his young troops' performance. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

That impressive run of form from Matsantsantsa was inspired by young troops Teboho Mokoena and Jamie Webber. Mokoena scored both goals against Celtic and Arrows. Unfortunately Mokoena missed the clash against the Bucs due to injury, but in came Webber.

The 21-year-old fitted in like a glove alongside Furman as he made impressive runs on and off the ball. Furthermore, his coach Tembo was also pleased with how he seamlessly enjoyed his game after being side-lined for a while.

“He just came back from injury, and even last week he was not in the team, but I threw him in the deep end,” Tembo said.







