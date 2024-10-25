Thabang Monare tips rising star Thalente Mbatha for European football in two years

Thabang Monare has tipped his former Orlando Pirates teammate Thalente Mbatha to be playing in Europe in two years time. The 24-year-old Mbatha has impressed for Pirates and Bafana Bafana this season, playing a key role in both teams’ successes in the league and in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Last month, he scored crucial goals in Bafana’s draw against Uganda and win over South Sudan, and again did well for his club as they racked up four consecutive wins in the league. “He is a very, very good player. Unfortunately, we didn’t spend a lot of time together, but from what I have seen and what you are seeing as well, he is a top player,” Monare was quoted by FARPost about his former club teammate. “In about two years, he will probably be in Europe, given the way he is performing at Pirates and with the national team.”

Monare, who currently turns out for Sekhukhune United, said he gave Mbatha some advice during their time together at Orlando Pirates. “I shared a changing room with him, and I told him all the information, and one piece of advice I gave him was to always work hard. Games are overrated, and training is underrated,” said Monare. “So, what is more important is that you need to train properly. If you train properly every day, it will just come out nicely in a game.