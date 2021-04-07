Thabo Nodada feels Cape Town City are a better team than how they are currently performing

The Cape Town City FC offices are hugely impressive. It permeates the feeling of the professionalism and lofty ambition of the club. Throughout the various sections are memories of glorious moments the club has already enjoyed in its brief history. One of the posters that adorn the walls is a beaming picture of Thabo Nodada celebrating a spectacular strike from distance against Amazulu at the Cape Town Stadium in 2018. "Yeah, I remember that! That was a great goal. Happy times," Nododa said, still smiling in recollection. ALSO READ: Disappointed Stellenbosch making massive strides against PSL royalty It hasn't been such joyous times at The Citizens of late. They are seven matches without a win and placed seventh on the Dstv Premiership table - six points adrift of Moroka Swallows despite having a played a game more.

"We haven't taken our chances. So it is fair reflection of where we should be. If we had taken our chances we would have been in a better position. At some stages of the season we were not defending our goal very well.

Once we started paying attention to that - like we have the last two games - against (Golden) Arrows and Baroka, then maybe we can think of climbing up the table."

It's not often that a player is this honest about his team's situation, but it is clear Nodada feels strongly that City are a better team than they how they are currently performing.

He is not despondent though and glanced back at the picture of him scoring the stunner against Amazulu.

"I've been saying we're just one beautiful goal away. Like a rocket flying into the back of the net. Something that none us expected it to happen and then it just happens. That could change everything. That spark we need," Nodada said.

Hopefully that "spark" is ignited on Saturday when City face SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium as the players are feeling the frustration of not picking up the points to move up the table.

"We have to believe in our ability and know that we can change our situation.

My job is never to remind people. The guys know what to do. I am playing with guys who are breadwinners... sole breadwinners... guys who are fighting to put food on the table for their families," he said.

"I expect them to know what they need to do. I don't have to remind them. We have seen some form of accountability the last two games and that's a positive moving forward."

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport