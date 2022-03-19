Thabo Nodada the hero as Cape Town City leave it late against Marumo Gallants

Durban — Cape Town City needed an 88th minute Thabo Nodada piledriver to claim all three points with a 1-0 Victory over Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening. Nodada, who came on in the second half, needed just a few metres of space to set himself up after intricate play by Mduduzi Mdantsane, the midfielder put his laces through the ball and found a deserved breakthrough goal for his side.

A spectacle of a match was expected down in the Cape as two of the league's most entertaining side's met. The home team, City, made no changes to the side that beat Sekhukhune last time out, with coach Eric Tinkler obviously citing continuation and rhythm. Gallants welcomed back on form Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Otladisa back from suspension and straight into the starting 11 as part of four changes made from their midweek draw against Chippa United.

The first half of proceedings certainly did not live up to expectations as very little goalmouth and a slow tempo contributed to a dull opening 45 minutes of play. Gallants Coach Dan Malesela would've been pleased with his side's ability to retain possession as he always expects but the lack of final third entries would have been a cause for concern. City's top eight prospects lay in the balance as just six points separated them and 11th placed Golden Arrows.

Tinkler's men seemed to challenge themselves more in the second half, pushing Gallants backwards for the opening period, even creating a good chance in the 52nd minute. After enterprising play on the wing, Captain Thami Mkhize threaded a delightful cross into the Gallants box but Khanyisa Mayo got his timing completely wrong and headed the ball over the bar. Gallants were weathering the storm and captain, Lehlohonolo Nonyane made a potentially game saving block in the 63rd.

City looked dangerous on the wing as their fullbacks found space on the outside and Terrence Mashego found Darwin Gonzalez in the penalty area who in turn rolled the ball low for Mayo but the striker's shot was blocked from point blank range. Mayo was again the suspect as another Cityzens chance went begging in the 71st minute. A ball over the top of the Gallants defence found speedster Craig Martin, after composing himself, he did very well to set up the on coming Mayo but the former Richards Bay FC man opted for pure power and blazed his shot over the bar.

