Thabo ‘Section 10’ Qalinge has rejoined SuperSport United on a one-year contract, with the option of a two-year extension. Photo: @SuperSportFC/Twitter

Popular midfielder Thabo Qalinge says it’s “good to be back” at SuperSport United, having completed a one-year contract at Matsatsantsa a Pitori on Friday. Qalinge was deemed surplus to requirements at Orlando Pirates after the end of last season, and was on the hunt for a new club.

The 27-year-old was part of the SuperSport United set-up in 2012, before moving to Mpumalanga Black Aces in the same year.

He joined Pirates in 2014, where he spent five seasons, and now ‘Section 10’ has gone back to Pretoria, where he also has the option of a two-year extension.

“It’s good to have Thabo back for a second stint at the club. He has matured and gained immense experience since his first spell with us,” United chief executive Stanley Matthews said on the club website on Friday.

“And we hope he makes the most of this opportunity to show South Africa what he has in his locker, and how he can help us win trophies and push hard for a top-four spot in the PSL.”

SuperSport are flying high at the moment after thrashing Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday night at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

They are back on the pitch on Sunday in the MTN8 quarter-final against Wits away in Johannesburg (3pm kickoff).





IOL Sport

