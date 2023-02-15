The big three avoid each other in the next round of the Nedbank Cup

Johannesburg — The big three – Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs – avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw that was held at SuperSport studios, Randburg, on Wednesday night. Sundowns, though, got the toughest of fixture among the local giants as they’ll visit Marumo Gallants, the team they beat 2-1 in last season’s final.

The Brazilians have all but wrapped up the DStv Premiership title, with their focus on winning the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League in order to complete a treble. But with Gallants hitting the notes in their Nedbank Cup and Confederation Cup campaigns, Sundowns will be wary of them. Gallants have been below-par in the league as they are bottom of the standings with 18 points, three points behind Maritzburg United, who've played two games less.

Meanwhile, both Soweto giants Pirates and Chiefs will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round of the competition as they'll host Motsepe Foundation Championship sides Venda Football Academy and Casric Stars, respectively. The two teams, moreover, need to win the Nedbank Cup if they are going to increase their chances of qualifying for African football next season as winning the Nedbank Cup guarantees automatic qualification for the Confederation Cup. Currently, Pirates and Chiefs are fighting to finish second in the league - a spot which guarantees automatic qualification for the coveted Champions League.

The dates and venues of the eight fixtures will be confirmed in due course by the PSL. Here are the full fixtures: Orlando Pirates v Venda Football Academy

Golden Arrows v Royal AM Marumo Gallants v Mamelodi Sundowns Chippa United v Mpheni Home Defenders

Dondol Stars v AmaZulu Kaizer Chiefs v Casric Stars Sekhukhune United v Cape Town Spurs